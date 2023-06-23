Leader aiming for decision on North West Relief Road before summer holidays

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyTransportPublished: Comments

The controversial North West Relief Road is expected to be considered by a planning committee before the summer holidays, according to Shropshire Council's leader.

Shropshire Council's leader Lezley Picton
Shropshire Council's leader Lezley Picton

The proposal, which would effectively complete a ring road around Shrewsbury, has been mired in delays and was originally planned to go before a committee in late 2021.

Transport
News
Environment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Politics
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News