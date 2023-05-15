Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Services suspended on trains into Shropshire following rail incident in south Wales

By David TooleyShrewsburyTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Train services between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury remain suspended today following a track side fire in south Wales.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel on Transport for Wales services.

A spokesman for the train operator this morning (Monday) said: "Due to earlier damage to the railway requiring urgent repairs, the lines between Cardiff and Newport have partially reopened.

"As a result, there is only a limited service between Cardiff and Newport at this time. Services between Cardiff and Cheltenham Spa remain suspended, ticket acceptance is in place with Cross Country whose Cardiff to Nottingham Services will call additionally at TfW stations.

"Services between Cardiff and Holyhead remain suspended between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury. Passengers to travel on Cardiff to Manchester services.

"Passengers are reminded to check before you travel however."

The operator added more details on its app. They say disruption is expected until midday today (Monday, 15).

"Train services between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury may be cancelled. Customer Advice: Services between Cardiff Central and Holyhead are suspended between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury.

"Passengers to travel on Cardiff Central to Manchester Piccadilly services and change at Shrewsbury."

Transport
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News