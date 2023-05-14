Notification Settings

Train toilet failure adds bladder misery to woes of train passengers through Shropshire

Bursting train passengers were given time to use the toilets at two stations on their route from Cardiff to Holyhead.

The Transport for Wales app reported that toilet facilities were not available on the 1.29pm service from Cardiff Central to Holyhead which was due to arrive at its destination at 6.38pm on Sunday .

The train operator said: "Extra time will be given for passengers at Hereford and Shrewsbury to use the platform toilet facilities."

The service stopped at Hereford at 2.35pm and at Shrewsbury at 3.33pm.

On other services there was reported to be standing room only on from Leominster on services between Manchester Picadilly and Swansea.

The 12.31 from Manchester, travelling through Shropshire and due to arrive Swansea at 5.01pm was reported as "service full and standing from Leominster."

And in the other direction the 11.30am from Swansea to Manchester Piccadilly due 4.14pm was reported to have been delayed twice including at Ludlow and was 21 minutes late.

A company spokesman said: "This is due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time.

"Service full and standing from Leominster."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

