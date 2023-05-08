Roadworks to affect busy routes next week - with one closure to last almost two weeks

More roadworks will be taking place around the county next week

Drivers will not be able to use Park View, Broseley, for 12 days from Monday, May 15. The closure is to allow for a gas supply to be installed for a new development, along with electric and water supply.

Shropshire Council said an alternative route will be via Hockley Road and Park View.

Meanwhile, one of Shrewsbury’s main roads is set to be closed for four nights.

The Mount will be shut between 11pm and 6am for a total of four nights, starting on May 15. Shropshire Council said the closure is needed for Severn Trent Water workers to carry out ‘tank cleansing’.

An alternative route will be in place.

Repair work will also lead to the the closure of a busy route on three separate occasions in May and June.

Shropshire Council said that the closures would affect the A488 Minsterley Road to Pontesbury. They will take place for two days from May 16, then for four days from May 22, and finally from June 12 for two days.