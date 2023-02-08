Trespassers halt county train services hours after fire causes disruption

Services between Gobowen and Shrewsbury were facing disruption from around 3pm.
National Rail blamed the disruption on a 'trespass incident' between the two stations.
A spokesperson for the company said: "A trespass incident between Gobowen and Shrewsbury means all lines are currently blocked.
"As a result, trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."
Disruption was expected until around 4.15pm.
The incident came hours after train services in the county were hit by knock-on disruption as a result of a fire on a train between Chester and Wrexham General earlier today
Police said the fire is believed to have been caused by a hydraulic fault.
Firefighters tackled a fire in the undercarriage of one of the train's carriages, using four sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to bring it under control.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line in Wrexham at 6.48am today following reports of a fire on a train. It was believed to have been caused by a hydraulic fault and has now been extinguished. Thankfully all passengers were safe and well."