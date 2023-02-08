Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trespassers halt county train services hours after fire causes disruption

By Megan JonesShrewsburyTransportPublished:

Trains in the county were brought to a halt this afternoon due to trespassers on the track.

Services between Gobowen and Shrewsbury were facing disruption from around 3pm.

National Rail blamed the disruption on a 'trespass incident' between the two stations.

A spokesperson for the company said: "A trespass incident between Gobowen and Shrewsbury means all lines are currently blocked.

"As a result, trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Disruption was expected until around 4.15pm.

The incident came hours after train services in the county were hit by knock-on disruption as a result of a fire on a train between Chester and Wrexham General earlier today

Police said the fire is believed to have been caused by a hydraulic fault.

Firefighters tackled a fire in the undercarriage of one of the train's carriages, using four sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to bring it under control.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line in Wrexham at 6.48am today following reports of a fire on a train. It was believed to have been caused by a hydraulic fault and has now been extinguished. Thankfully all passengers were safe and well."

Transport
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Gobowen
Oswestry
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News