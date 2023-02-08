Trespassers halt county train services hours after fire causes disruption

Services between Gobowen and Shrewsbury were facing disruption from around 3pm.

National Rail blamed the disruption on a 'trespass incident' between the two stations.

A spokesperson for the company said: "A trespass incident between Gobowen and Shrewsbury means all lines are currently blocked.

"As a result, trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Disruption was expected until around 4.15pm.

The incident came hours after train services in the county were hit by knock-on disruption as a result of a fire on a train between Chester and Wrexham General earlier today

Police said the fire is believed to have been caused by a hydraulic fault.

Firefighters tackled a fire in the undercarriage of one of the train's carriages, using four sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to bring it under control.