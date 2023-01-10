Train hits shopping trolley left on railway line

A Transport for Wales train struck the trolley shortly after 5.30am

The 5.18am Transport for Wales (TfW) service from Shrewsbury to Birmingham International hit the trolley on the line around 100 yards before Telford Central station at 5.37am.

The train was held for more than half an hour while the damage was assessed before being allowed to continue, however the service was terminated early at Wolverhampton.

As a result of the incident, a number of other trains were disrupted, including the 6.22am Birmingham New Street to Aberystwyth and 07.08am Birmingham International to Chester, both of which were cancelled between Birmingham and Shrewsbury.