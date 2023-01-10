Notification Settings

Train hits shopping trolley left on railway line

By David StubbingsTelfordTransportPublished: Comments

An early commuter morning train suffered damage when it struck a discarded shopping trolley.

A Transport for Wales train struck the trolley shortly after 5.30am
The 5.18am Transport for Wales (TfW) service from Shrewsbury to Birmingham International hit the trolley on the line around 100 yards before Telford Central station at 5.37am.

The train was held for more than half an hour while the damage was assessed before being allowed to continue, however the service was terminated early at Wolverhampton.

As a result of the incident, a number of other trains were disrupted, including the 6.22am Birmingham New Street to Aberystwyth and 07.08am Birmingham International to Chester, both of which were cancelled between Birmingham and Shrewsbury.

A TfW spokesman said no injuries or police involvement were reported.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

