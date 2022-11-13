Road closures for dead tree removal at Shropshire wedding venue

The cedar tree at Rowton Castle. Photo: Google.

On Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15, the road from the Castle Country Club rear car park to the Rowton Castle car park will be closed to users.

It comes due to work to remove the large cedar tree located at Rowton Castle, which is said to have died.

The club will still be accessible via the main entrance.

People have taken to the comments to express their sadness at the tree being removed.

Gita Singh said: "That’s so sad, that beautiful tree will be missed."

Dave Phoenix said: "Very sad to see that wonderful tree in its current state and like life in general, I guess it’s run its course."

Lorraine Kidd added: "Sadly, as the experts say, no tree will last forever, we did all we could to save it.