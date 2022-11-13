Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road closures for dead tree removal at Shropshire wedding venue

By Megan HoweShrewsburyTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Road closures have been announced for two days next week due to the removal of a large cedar tree at Rowton Castle wedding venue and country club.

The cedar tree at Rowton Castle. Photo: Google.
The cedar tree at Rowton Castle. Photo: Google.

On Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15, the road from the Castle Country Club rear car park to the Rowton Castle car park will be closed to users.

It comes due to work to remove the large cedar tree located at Rowton Castle, which is said to have died.

The club will still be accessible via the main entrance.

People have taken to the comments to express their sadness at the tree being removed.

Gita Singh said: "That’s so sad, that beautiful tree will be missed."

Dave Phoenix said: "Very sad to see that wonderful tree in its current state and like life in general, I guess it’s run its course."

Lorraine Kidd added: "Sadly, as the experts say, no tree will last forever, we did all we could to save it.

"Having worked at the castle for over 20 years, I will dearly miss this wonderful tree. It’s certainly hard to imagine how time has changed through its incredible life."

Transport
News
Environment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News