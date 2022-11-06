Train disruption still expected in Shropshire despite rail strikes being called off

County rail passengers are expecting more disruption on Monday

West Midlands Railways, which runs trains through the county from Birmingham to Shrewsbury, has said it expects an 'amended timetable' will be running for Monday.

It means there will be none of the firm's trains would be operating between Birmingham and Shrewsbury despite strike action for the day - as well as another walkout on Wednesday - being called off by the RMT union on Friday.

In a statement on its website, the operator said the lateness of the RMT's announcement on Friday meant it would not be possible to reinstate a full service on Monday.

"Working is ongoing to establish the level of service that can run on Wednesday 9 November 2022, and timetable information Tuesday 8 - Thursday 10 November 2022 is now to be confirmed," the company added.

However, Transport for Wales, which operates services in the county, has said it expects to reinstate its routes for tomorrow.

People are being advised to check ahead of their journey.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that we’re able to reinstate rail services for Monday, November 7, after the cancellation of strike action.

“Most trains across the Wales and Borders network will run, but there may be some disruption to a small number of services.