Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gas leak delays trains running between Shrewsbury and Birmingham

By Eleanor LawsonShrewsburyTransportPublished: Comments

A gas leak between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street has led to trains being cancelled and delayed, including trains running to and from Shropshire.

A reported gas leak between Wolverhampton and Coseley has disrupted train services this evening
A reported gas leak between Wolverhampton and Coseley has disrupted train services this evening

Stations between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street have been impacted by the gas leak, and while the line has reopened, trains could still be cancelled, diverted, or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

West Midlands Railway has been telling customers that diesel trains can operate along the route.

Services affected include Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services running between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

In a statement, National Rail Enquiries told passengers: "Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton. Whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted."

Tickets are being accepted on London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway services via any reasonable route, as well as National Express West Midlands buses and West Midlands Metro trams.

Transport
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News