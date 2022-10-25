Gas leak delays trains running between Shrewsbury and Birmingham

A reported gas leak between Wolverhampton and Coseley has disrupted train services this evening

Stations between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street have been impacted by the gas leak, and while the line has reopened, trains could still be cancelled, diverted, or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

West Midlands Railway has been telling customers that diesel trains can operate along the route.

Services affected include Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services running between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

#UPDATE



🚆 Diesel trains can now operate on the line, which means that a very limited service can serve some stations.



Check with the train operator before travel, or consider delaying your journey until the situation improves.



🎟️ Cross-ticket acceptance remains in place. — Transport for West Midlands (@TransportForWM) October 25, 2022

In a statement, National Rail Enquiries told passengers: "Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton. Whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted."