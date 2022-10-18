Notification Settings

Seven road closures set to affect Shropshire motorists

By Megan HoweTelfordTransportPublished: Comments

Seven road closures are planned in and around Shropshire in the next few weeks, says National Highways.

The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week, but only slight delays are expected of under 10 minutes.

Three road closures already in place:

  • A49, October 13-17 – 9.30am-3.30pm slight delays – A49 between A489 and B4368 including roundabout

  • M54, from October 17-19 – 9pm-6am – M54 both directions, junction 2 to junction 4

  • A5, October 5-28 – from 8.30am – A5 both directions from M54 junction seven to Mile End roundabout

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

  • A49, from October 18-20 – 9.30am-3.30pm – A49 from A489 to B4368

  • A49, on October 21 – 9.30am-3.30pm – A49 from B5477 south of Little Stretton

  • A483, from October 24-25 – 8.30am-4pm – A483 Station Road to Stargarreg Lane

Also planned are roadworks on the A5, from October 31 to November 3 – 8pm-6am – A5 eastbound and westbound, from the Queens Head junction to Maesbury junction.

