New photos show how M6 bottleneck junction was turned from an oval into perfect circle

The old bridges in place in January, alongside the frames of their replacements

A new drone picture reveals the progress made on the £78 million project at M6 Junction 10 for Walsall to cut congestion.

It was announced earlier this month final work on the roundabout, and to some of the connecting roads, would likely be finished this autumn.

Other works which will need to be finalised surrounds traffic signals and landscaping among other issues, although no current date is set for its completion.

The overhaul has seen the two old bridges – dating back around 50 years – demolished one after the other with two new structures being built in their place. And the bridges boast four lanes, extended from two, with the rest of the route being extended to match it as well to ensure drivers aren’t left facing delays.

It means the shape of the roundabout has been drastically altered, with the extension making it now resemble more of a circle rather than the oval design.

The route was described as being a notorious bottleneck with congestion and large queues being a familiar site around the junction which prompted the works. But it hasn’t all been plain-sailing for the scheme, which has taken over two-and-a-half years – and was originally due to be completed in summer this year.

National Highways chiefs say the delay is down to “factors out of our control” citing Covid-19, staff and material shortages and a sub-contractor going bust.

And the disruption has led to further misery for drivers with works dragging on at the busy junction with several occasions where traffic has been diverted.

Residents living nearby described the ongoing project as “chaos” with work happening during the light making his house look like “Blackpool illuminations”. However others said the work was necessary because motorways “don’t last forever” and it had to be upgraded sometime to tackle the “nightmare” congestion.

Work on the roundabout is due to finish this autumn

Junction 10 of the M6 is one of the busiest road network junctions in the UK as motorway traffic heading north and south pass through each day, with connections onto the M5 and M54 motorways nearby.

The project, which started in January 2020, has been supported by Walsall Council, and the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, with contractor John Sisk & Son carrying out the works.