Traffic stopped on M6 due to HGV fire with motorists warned of delays

Telford

Motorway drivers have been stopped due to a HGV fire during morning rush hour.

Traffic has been stopped due to the incident

The M6 southbound between J15 for Stoke and J14 for Stafford has come to a standstill.

A spokesman for Nationa Highways: West Midlands said: "Traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a HGV fire. We will keep you updated."

