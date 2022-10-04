Traffic stopped on M6 due to HGV fire with motorists warned of delays

The M6 southbound between J15 for Stoke and J14 for Stafford has come to a standstill.
A spokesman for Nationa Highways: West Midlands said: "Traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a HGV fire. We will keep you updated."
Motorway drivers have been stopped due to a HGV fire during morning rush hour.
