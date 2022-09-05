Cheapest petrol prices in Shropshire after record drop in average costs

Unleaded prices are starting to dip below £1.50-per-litre around Shropshire

A record 12.3p slump in average prices during August was the biggest monthly drop in records dating back to the turn of the century.

As of Monday the cheapest petrol price recorded in the county was 149.9p at DA Roberts filling station in Chester Road, Whitchurch, with Griffiths Garage in Leintwardine set to follow suit on Tuesday.

Alex Griffiths, director at Griffiths Garage, said his garage had charged 147.9p for unleaded for a few days last month, the first time it had been able to dip below the £1.50-per-litre mark for unleaded since the first surge in prices in February.

However, the RAC analysis argues that drivers are continuing to get a “raw deal” at the pumps despite the record price drop.

The motoring organisation says average forecourt prices sank to 169.8p per litre at the end of August, but should be around 161p due to current wholesale costs.

The average price per litre of diesel at the end of August was 183.7p, which the motoring services company described as a “fairer reflection of wholesale costs”.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Twelve pence a litre is a lot to come off prices in a single month so there’s no doubt things could be worse, but in reality drivers of petrol vehicles are still invariably getting a raw deal at the pumps.

“For whatever reason, major retailers are choosing not to pass on in full the reductions in the wholesale price of unleaded they’ve been benefiting from for some considerable time.

“There is a very strong case for the biggest sellers of fuel to cut their forecourt petrol prices further.

“Allowing for a generous 10p-a-litre margin, we should be seeing petrol sold for around 161p a litre.

“Some big supermarket sites aren’t too far off charging this – but there’s a real postcode lottery out there, with prices varying wildly depending on where a driver is in the country.

“Drivers must shop around for the best deal they can, and we applaud those independent retailers who are doing their best to charge a fairer price for fuel and support their local communities through this incredibly expensive time.”

Mr Griffiths said 160p is "probably the highest anyone should be right now" with unleaded prices.

The gap between petrol and diesel costs have also been noticed by some motorists, with the difference between the two topping 25p at some filling stations.

Explaining the difference, Griffiths Garage bosses said the UK's refining capacity is old and built when unleaded was the main fuel used for road vehicles.

"Whilst fuel companies have expanded capacity since, the UK still doesn’t refine enough diesel whereas it refines too much unleaded," they told customers.

"This means unleaded is oversupplied to the UK market, and it makes more financial sense sometimes for refineries to ”discount” the motion lotion and sell it in the UK market rather than ship the stuff overseas."

Mr Griffiths added that it means more diesel has to be imported, and the difference in price at various filling stations is down to their buying patterns.

"We use the word discount there pretty loosely because it’s still silly money, just not quite as silly as diesel," Griffiths Garage added on social media.

These are the cheapest fuel prices around Shropshire on Monday according to petrol-prices.com.

While the best petrol prices are mainly independent filling stations, the supermarkets dominate most of the best diesel prices in the county at the moment.

Cheapest petrol in and around Shropshire

Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 149.9p

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 153.9p

Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Hollyhead Road, Nesscliffe - 155.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 155.9p

Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 159.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield - 159.9p

Texaco St Martins Service Station, St Martins Road - 159.9p

Esso Four Crosses Garage, Llanymynech - 161.9p

Esso Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 161.9p

Esso Vyrnwyside Garage, Llansantffraid - 161.9p

Esso Whitchurch Bypass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch - 161.9p

Cheapest diesel in and around Shropshire

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 175.9p

Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 176.9p

Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - 177.7p

Morrisons, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury - 177.7p

Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - 177.7p

Asda, St Georges Road, Donnington - 177.7p

Sainsbury's, Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury - 177.9p

Morrisons, Spring Hill, Wellington - 177.9p

Tesco, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - 177.9p

Sainsbury's, Forge Retail Park, Telford - 177.9p

Applegreen, Crossways, Church Stretton - 178.8p