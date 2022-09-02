By Monday, when the A442 is due to reopen, the past few months of queues and delays will all start fading into a distant memory for frustrated drivers.

Telford & Wrekin Council is pleased with the news that work is set to end at the weekend, because they say it has all been done on time and on budget.

It said there will be "some final 24-hour closures between Brockton Loops and Randlay Interchange" and thanked people for their patience during the project.

The £10m Eastern Primary (EP) improvement scheme has been running for several months and has involved work on bridges, street lights and safety barriers along with kerbs, signs and central reservations that have also been updated along the route, used by some 30,000 vehicles each day.

The project is part of more than £50m of investment into Telford's highways, with the majority of it being spent on roads and footpaths as well as bridges and other structures across the borough.