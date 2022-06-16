Notification Settings

Fuel prices in Shropshire continue to soar towards £2 a litre

By Sunil MiddaTelfordTransportPublished:

Fuel prices have continued to soar to record highs, with the average price of both diesel and petrol in Shropshire getting nearer to £2 per litre.

Petrol prices at Wetherby Services
The average price of diesel as of June 15, was 193.30 pence per litre and the average petrol price at 187.01 pence per litre.

Some fuel stations across the country are currently charging more than £2 per litre and forecourts around Shropshire are approaching that landmark figure, with several currently at 199.9 pence per litre.

The price of filling up an average 55-litre car is now well over £100 as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.

There have been calls for the Government to intervene again as the introduction of a fuel duty cut of 5p by Chancellor Rishi Sunak seems to have had little effect.

Forecourts across Shropshire currently vary in price with some creeping to £2 per litre, while others, mainly supermarket fuel stations, remain the cheapest.

Below are the top five cheapest and most expensive fuel stations in the region, excluding motorway service stations:

Cheapest fuel

  • Morrisons Shrewsbury, Whitchurch Road - unleaded: 181.7p, diesel: 187.7p

  • Tesco Shrewsbury, Battlefield Road - unleaded: 180.9p, diesel: 187.9p

  • Tesco Telford, A518 - unleaded: 178.9p, diesel: 189.9p

  • Asda Telford, Southwater Way: 181.9p, diesel: 190.7p

  • Shawbirch Service Station, Shawbirch Roundabout - unleaded: 181.8p, diesel: 189.8p

Most expensive fuel

  • Shell Ternhill, Chester Road - unleaded: 194.9p, diesel: 197.9p

  • Shell Shrewsbury, Thieves Lane - unleaded: 191.9p, diesel: 198.9p

  • Esso Shrewsbury, Hereford Road - unleaded: 191.9p, diesel: 197.9p

  • Shell Nescliffe, Nescliffe Bypass South - unleaded: 191.9p, diesel: 196.9p

  • Murco Four Crosses, Holyhead Road - unleaded: 192.9p, diesel: 195.9p

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

