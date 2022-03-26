25,000 potholes repaired in Shropshire

Working men in orange overalls repairing the road, shovels fill asphalt road repair

Since April 13 last year, a total of 25,267 potholes have been tackled by Shropshire Council'se highways team, which is an average of 515 every week.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways, said: “We’ve made a commitment to improve the county’s roads and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“We’ve repaired more than 25,000 potholes cross the county in less than am year, which is a fantastic achievement and provides real evidence of the work we’re carrying out every day and the progress that we’re making."

Crews from Shropshire Council and its contractor Kier have been out tackling potholes as part of its commitment to improving the condition of the county's roads.

Methods include the Multihog road planer which treats potholes and other defects more quickly and reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term. Work is also carried out using the four Roadmaster vehicles, which are used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads.

“Nearly 50 stretches of road across Shropshire have been, and are being, resurfaced between November and this month as part of our annual resurfacing programme," Mr Carroll said.

"And 60 stretches of road across Shropshire were treated last year as part of our annual surface dressing programme, with many more set to be surface dressed this summer.

"This is work that will help to prevent potholes forming in future.

“In addition an extra £59m will be added to our highways budget in the next four years.

"To improve our roads will require a significant investment and this money gives us the financial means we need to improve the county’s roads – something that we all want to see happen.