At a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee on February 3, a councillor aired his concerns.

Cllr E Michael Jones said: “I wonder if we could make representations to council regarding the regulations in the new Highway Code and how it will affect users on the very narrow highways in Powys.

“I can’t see how those new regulations can work in a Powys in some particular situations.”

Committee chairman, Cllr Karl Lewis said that a letter from the committee would be sent to the highways departments for clarification.

Cllr Lewis said: “I would be interested so we all understand what’s going on.”

The changes follow a public consultation on a review of The Highway Code to improve road safety for people walking, cycling, and riding horses.

The consultation ran from July to October 2020, and received more than 20,000 responses from the public, businesses, and other organisations.

Most people who responded were in favour of all the changes.

The changes were made on Saturday, January 29.

Most of the changes have been made to give more regard to the safety of pedestrians and cyclists including extra care being taken on roundabouts

A section has been written explaining the ‘hierarchy’ of road users.

This means giving priority to those that are more vulnerable and those who can do the greatest harm to others have a higher level of responsibility to reduce the danger.

One rule change which could cause some confusion – is about road crossing priorities for pedestrians.

Now, when a car is turning into or exiting road they should stop to let pedestrians cross.

The Highway Code now includes a recommendation that you should open the door of a parked car using the ‘Dutch Reach’ method.

This involves using the opposite hand to the one that’s closest to the door, because it means you reach across your body and turn outwards.