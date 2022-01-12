Notification Settings

Shrewsbury A5 island traffic lights to be repaired five weeks after crash

By Charlotte Bentley

Repairs to traffic lights on a Shrewsbury roundabout are due to be carried out next week - five weeks after the crash which damaged them.

Damage was caused to a control box on Emstrey island
The lights at the A5 island at Emstrey were damaged on December 11, when a car ended up in the middle of the roundabout.

At the time Highways England said the repair work was unlikely to be carried out until the new year due to an issue getting parts.

Highways England have now confirmed the repairs will be carried out overnight, between 9pm on Friday, January 21, and and 5am on January 22.

A spokesperson said: "Obviously any works may be affected by unforeseen circumstances such as severe weather but assuming all goes to plan this should complete the repairs and the lights be up and running again."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

