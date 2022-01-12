Shrewsbury A5 island traffic lights to be repaired five weeks after crash

Damage was caused to a control box on Emstrey island

The lights at the A5 island at Emstrey were damaged on December 11, when a car ended up in the middle of the roundabout.

At the time Highways England said the repair work was unlikely to be carried out until the new year due to an issue getting parts.

Highways England have now confirmed the repairs will be carried out overnight, between 9pm on Friday, January 21, and and 5am on January 22.