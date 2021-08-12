UK-first electric vehicle smart charging scheme comes to Shropshire

Shropshire is one of four regions to take part in the world-leading scheme to demonstrate how smart technology can be integrated into public electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the UK, to support the green energy revolution and collectively save consumers millions of pounds in the process.

Shropshire was chosen due to reported high demand for public EV charging points from locals.

EV ownership is skyrocketing, with UK registrations up 139 per cent in 2021 compared to last year already – or 37 per cent in Shropshire.

However, the 40 per cent of UK households without off-street parking have to rely on the public charging network to charge EVs, which at present is usually more expensive than charging on a driveway.

Unlike those who can charge at home, drivers without off-street parking cannot benefit from smart energy tariffs which shave hundreds of pounds off the cost of charging every year.

A UK-first government backed project – Agile Streets – plans to address this challenge.

In Shropshire, the project will see 24 on-street smart chargers installed by Connected Kerb and will be the first in the UK to integrate smart metering technology into public on-street chargers.

This cuts the cost of EV charging by as much as 40 per cent for people who don’t have driveways – equivalent to savings of up to £290 a year on a Renault Zoe. Drivers can download an app to charge as they go.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “Easy access to affordable charging infrastructure is one of the biggest barriers to the uptake of EVs. The number of smart energy tariffs has exploded in recent years thanks to increasing demand from EV owners, making charging at home one of the most affordable ways to travel today.

"However, almost half of us don’t have that privilege and instead rely on public charging infrastructure, which is often more expensive.

“It is vital that access to affordable energy is equitable across the entire population – driveway or not – and this project does just that, giving drivers in Shropshire without off-street parking the same benefits as everyone else.”

Smart metering allows EVs to schedule charging at times when energy prices are cheapest, such as overnight when demand is low, or on sunny and windy days when there is an abundance of supply due to additional solar and wind energy.

This reduces emissions and keeps costs low for drivers.

Local drivers who have not yet gone electric but wish to participate in the scheme can still sign up to take part by subscribing to an electric car from EV subscription service, Elmo, at a 40 per cent discounted rate.

The Agile Streets project intends to demonstrate the use of a smart metering system as a new business model to manage public EV charging sustainably.

The trial will run from October 2021 until May 2022.

Once the trial is over, the 24 chargers will be handed over to Shropshire Council, providing on-street EV charging infrastructure for future use.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “Providing equal access to affordable electric vehicle charging across the country is a key part of our plan to become carbon net-neutral by 2030 and assist in the ambition for Shropshire as a whole to become carbon net-neutral in the same year."