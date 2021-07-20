Busy Shropshire route to be closed overnight for work

The A49 from Craven Arms to Bromfield will be closed for work for two nights

Highways England has confirmed plans for a stretch of the A49, between Craven Arms and Bromfield, which will lead to a diversion for motorists using the route.

The road will be closed from the Craven Arms roundabout – for the B4368 Clun Road and Dale Street – to the junction of the A4113 at Bromfield.

A notice publicising the work says that it will mean the route will be shut from 11pm on Saturday, August 7, to 9am on Sunday, August 8, and then from 11pm on Saturday, August 14, to 9am on Sunday, August 15.

The closure is required for Network Rail signal and telecommunication work to be carried out at Onibury.

A diversion taking drivers on the B4368, the A442, the A456 and vice versa will be signposted and local diversions will also be in place. There will also be major resurfacing work carried out on a stretch of the A458 at Halfway House.

The work will take place on the road either side of its junction with Marche Lane, from 8pm on July 26, to 6am on July 27. There will be a reduced speed limit of 40mph and then a limit of 10mph while the ‘convoy working’ signs are displayed.

Diversion routes will be signposted.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council’s planning department is being asked to consider a number of applications, including the change of use from a holiday let to an open market dwelling at The Coach House, Llanyblodwel, Oswestry.

An applicant is also requesting permission for two free-range poultry houses with feed bins and ancillary equipment at Painsbrook Farm, Painsbrook Lane, Hadnall.

Telford & Wrekin planning officers have published a series of notices relating to applications received by the authority, including one for 25 homes at the former Doseley Works, Doseley.

Another plan being considered by the council’s officers is to build two industrial buildings, containing four units, security fencing and gates, at the site of former Unit E, Tweedale, Madeley.

Planning officers are being asked to consider a proposal for an extension.

Shropshire Council has received an application for the work to 20 Fair Lawn in Albrighton. The request asks permission to build a single-storey extension to the property.

The notice published by the council says that the work would be taking place in relation to a conversion into living accommodation.

A decision on the proposal will be made at a later date.

Council officers are being asked to give permission for work that would include a new electric car charger.

The application, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council, is in relation to Brook House Farm, at Sheinton Street, Much Wenlock.

A notice from the council says the application involves the impact on a Grade II listed building. It requests permission for an electric car charger and also to replace a broken metal gate with a solid wooden low gate.