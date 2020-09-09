Traffic survey carried out after concerns are voiced

After concerns were voiced about traffic levels in the town, residents completed the survey at Hendomen Lane between August 17 and 19.

Residents say the narrow road, which has been an access-only route since 2000, has seen an increase in traffic from non-residents.

The survey was part of a campaign to encourage compliance by those using the lane illegally.

Resident Bruce Lawson confirmed that the results of the survey on the narrow lane, just nine feet across in some places, amounted to a traffic movement every five minutes from 5.30am to 8.30pm – some 180 daily vehicles.

The police confirmed they have cautioned a significant number of transgressors in recent weeks and will continue to carry out spot checks. While the residents understand that the police may have other priorities presently, they said they are grateful for this support of their concerns.

The lane is being used as a through road or, as Bruce described it, a “rat run”, with both commercial and other vehicles using it as a short cut.

There are few passing places on the single-track road, and weekly movements are believed to be sometimes at least double the survey figures, when holiday and significant agricultural traffic is included.

The speed limit on the lane is the national speed limit of 60mph, and residents are also concerned about the dangers of this, especially when several households have young children.

Hendomen resident Layla Hall said: “The speed people drive down the lane is dangerous, especially with the majority of the residents being either elderly or with children.

“The lane is used a lot by walkers, runners and cyclists and the speed is very dangerous for them too. It did make a difference when the police presence was there, but it was still being used like a racetrack in the evenings.”

Another neighbour, Mark Bishop, added: “This problem has been going on for years and I worry it will only be sorted when someone gets seriously hurt or killed.”

Montgomery’s county councillor, Stephen Hayes, added: “None of us should be using this road unless visiting properties, as it’s access only, and for very good reason.

“I welcome the traffic monitoring by residents, which will help the police focus their enforcement efforts.”