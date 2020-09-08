Shrewsbury’s North West Relief Road plan is flawed, says group

Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) claims a flood storage scheme upstream of the town included in proposals will “not generate enough benefits” in relation to its cost.

The group, which campaigns for urgent action to promote active and sustainable modes of transport, claims storing water upstream will increase flooding to some properties and could “put the town in significant danger”.

A BeST spokesperson said: “BeST is pointing out that this idea of a flood storage scheme upstream of Shrewsbury has been looked at twice before, in 2005 and 2009, and was rejected on both occasions as not generating enough benefits in relation to the very substantial costs.

Shropshire Council appears to think that third time lucky means that the flood scheme will suddenly become viable this time around.

“Mark Barrow, executive director of Place, has submitted a report to the cabinet.

“The key focus of that document is not protecting existing properties from flood risk but rather about opening up existing floodplain land for development.”