Delays as railway crossing jams in Weston Rhyn
Drivers have been facing lengthy detours after the railway level crossing in a village near Oswestry jammed today.
The barriers became stuck in the down position meaning vehicles could not use the main road into the village from the A5.
Local police officers were on scene at lunchtime today and said railways engineers had been informed and were on their way.
Motorists were having to divert via Chirk and Chirk Bank.
