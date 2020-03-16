Menu

Advertising

Delays as railway crossing jams in Weston Rhyn

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Transport | Published:

Drivers have been facing lengthy detours after the railway level crossing in a village near Oswestry jammed today.

The broken crossing. Photo: @OsCops

The barriers became stuck in the down position meaning vehicles could not use the main road into the village from the A5.

Local police officers were on scene at lunchtime today and said railways engineers had been informed and were on their way.

Motorists were having to divert via Chirk and Chirk Bank.

Transport News Oswestry Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News