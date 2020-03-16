Delays as railway crossing jams in Weston Rhyn

The barriers became stuck in the down position meaning vehicles could not use the main road into the village from the A5.

Crossing closed in Weston Rhyn. Engineers from Network Rail informed and on route.

. pic.twitter.com/5aiwsPrE0q — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) March 16, 2020

Local police officers were on scene at lunchtime today and said railways engineers had been informed and were on their way.

Motorists were having to divert via Chirk and Chirk Bank.