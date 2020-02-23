M6 closed for 'most of Sunday' leaving hour-long M54 delays after lorry crash

The M6 will be closed for most of Sunday leaving delays of up to an hour for people on the M54 after a dramatic lorry crash.

Police said the clean-up could take "most of the day" after the morning crash at Junction 10.

Motorists were warned of delays of around an hour southbound at Junction 10A for the M54 link.

⚠️ The #M6 is still closed in both directions at #J10 whilst @HighwaysWMIDS continue to work on recovery and clearing the scene. Delays of 60 minutes currently expected, for information and suggested alternative routes see: https://t.co/cIvaMWyoP3 pic.twitter.com/mIOilrEcNI — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) February 23, 2020

Both the northbound and southbound sections of the M6 motorway are closed as the wreckages are cleared.

No-one was believed to be injured in the collision, said West Midlands Police.

Highways England said two lorries were involved in the crash in the early hours leaving a shed load of debris on the road.

A large diesel spillage also needed clearing.

Advertising

Traffic was being directed off the exit slip road and back on at the opposite side of the junction.

M6 traffic warning for fans and shoppers

Motorists were warned of delays of around an hour on the M6 due to the closure.

Advertising

People travelling on the M6 towards Wednesbury including Ikea and the Gallagher Shopping Park were warned of delays.

Wolves fans arriving for today's 2pm kick-off against Norwich City at Molineux were also advised to take more time over their journeys or consider alternative routes.

West Midlands Network, which oversees transport on the region's roads, issued warnings for motorists.

Officials tweeted: "Due to a lorry on its side, the M6 is currently closed in both directions at J10 Walsall.

"Traffic is diverting via the slip roads and roundabout above the motorway. Expect delays to your journey."

⚠️ Due to a lorry on its side, the #M6 is currently closed in both directions at J10 Walsall. Traffic is diverting via the slip roads and roundabout above the motorway. Expect delays to your journey. — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) February 23, 2020

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said the M6 between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and 10 for Walsall and the A454 Black Country Route into Wolverhampton would "remain closed for most of the day".

Debris was strewn across the roadway by the crash which ripped away the central reservation barrier.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

One of the lorries was shown to have been tipped onto its side by the force of the collision in images posted on Twitter by Highways England.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: “Owing to a collision between two heavy goods vehicles at junction 10 there will be delays in the area throughout the day, please find an alternative route. Luckily no injuries.”

Highways England said there are delays of at least 60 minutes back through the Junction 10A at the M54 link southbound and in the opposite direction northbound from the M5 at Junction 8 near Great Barr and West Bromwich.

A spokesman said: “Delays of at least 60 minutes additional travel time, back through J10A (M54) southbound and J8 (M5) northbound, so please allow additional time for your journey this afternoon.

“If travelling between the North West and the South, you may wish to consider leaving the M6 at J15 (Stoke, A500), then taking the A500 and A50 eastbound to the M1, then the M1 southbound.

“Travelling between the South and the North West, advice would be to reverse this route.”