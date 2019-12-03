Menu

Advertising

A442 closed in Telford's after two HGVs crash

By Rory Smith | Telford | Transport | Published:

The A442 through Telford has been closed in one direction following a crash with two heavy goods vehicles today.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The HGVs crashed on the A442 near Greyhound Interchange just before midday.

The road was closed northbound ,and West Mercia Police is advising motorists to take alternative routes.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire engines, including the rescue tender, from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington stations.

A fire operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire service reports nobody was trapped and the firefighters worked to make the vehicles safe.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "A442 #telford closed northbound.

"RTC with two HGVs. Sorry for the inconvenience but needs must.

"As soon as it can be opened it will be."

Transport News Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News