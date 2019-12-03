A442 closed in Telford's after two HGVs crash

The HGVs crashed on the A442 near Greyhound Interchange just before midday.

The road was closed northbound ,and West Mercia Police is advising motorists to take alternative routes.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire engines, including the rescue tender, from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington stations.

A fire operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire service reports nobody was trapped and the firefighters worked to make the vehicles safe.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "A442 #telford closed northbound.

"RTC with two HGVs. Sorry for the inconvenience but needs must.

"As soon as it can be opened it will be."