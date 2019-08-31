£39m link road plan shows Telford's importance to the Midlands - MP

Lucy Allan welcomed the plans to build a new road connecting the M54 at Telford with the A442 Queensway, which is also known as the Eastern Primary or EP.

It is hoped the scheme will provide a faster connection to the M54 at junction five, avoiding the need for vehicles travelling between the motorway and A442 having to enter or exit at junction five and use alternatives such as Rampart Way or other local roads to access the A442 Hollinswood Interchange.

It is part of 11 proposed schemes across the region which aim to cut congestion, create jobs and homes and encourage more walking and cycling.

They have been put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, who submitted the plans to the Department of Transport and is asking for £596 million to deliver them all.

Ms Allan said: "This could be huge for Telford’s connectivity – vital for business, jobs and growth.

"It also recognises Telford’s importance and our significant contribution to the West Mids economy."

The project as a whole was also welcomed by the Confederation of British Industry.

Richard Butler, Midlands director of the group, said: "To spur further economic growth in our region, businesses are crying out for more funding to be spent on infrastructure. If this money is secured it will allow businesses to grow and create jobs.

“Improving major congestion pinch points on local roads also allows firms to import and export more easily as well as choose from a wider pool of labour.”

Midlands Connect was empowered by the Department for Transport to work with the 22 councils in its partnership to identify priority schemes to improve local roads in the region, as part of a £3.5 billion national fund available from 2020-2025.

Its schemes include new bypasses, widening roads at congestion hotspots, improving junctions and roundabouts, new links between existing stretches of road and better pedestrian and cycling facilities.