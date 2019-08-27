Consultation launched to stop HGVs from using Telford road

Launched by Shropshire Council earlier this month, the proposal would see a 7.5 tonne weight limit restriction on Bridge Road in Broseley from the junction with Benthall Lane, to the administrative border with Telford & Wrekin into Ironbridge.

The council said a number of residents have complained about lorries and other HGVs using the road, which is unsuitable for large vehicles, as the main route in and out of the town.

It said multiple alternative routes are available and that exceptions would be made to the permit, if passed, to allow large vehicles for access only.

The consultation states: "Over recent years, local residents and other stakeholders have raised concerns about the number of heavy goods vehicles using this section of highway as a route into and out of Ironbridge.

"There are alternative routes which are more suitable for these larger vehicles, such as Ironbridge Road.

"The majority of the properties in the vicinity are residential.

"It it decided to grant an exception to the restriction and permit the use of heavy goods vehicles for access only."

It adds: "By limiting heavy goods vehicles in this area it will enhance the local community's environment.

"The proposed weight restriction extends across the Shropshire Council boundary into Telford & Wrekin."

Residents have until September 5 to respond to the consultation by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk

For more information on the proposals, ring 03456789006.