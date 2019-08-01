Telford supermarket car park camera signs are approved

Morrisons had applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to put up 11 signs in the car park of its Lawley store.

The signs are to warn of new conditions limiting the length of time people can park at the store.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to monitor parking at the site were originally rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council but were later approved after an appeal to a planning inspector.

Members of Telford & Wrekin Council voted last night to approve the signs, which will restrict parking at the store.

A number of residents turned out in protest. Councillor Peter Scott, said: “We have total sympathy with residents but our decision over the camera was overturned by the inspector. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Councillor Jayne Greenaway urged: “Don’t impose restrictions that will kill off our small businesses.”

The issue has provoked strong reactions from local residents, politicians and businesses who have warned of the impact it will have on the local community and economy.