Shrewsbury town centre road to reopen to traffic

High Street initially closed on May 20 to allow Cadent to replace iron mains pipes with plastic ones.

It has meant Shoplatch, and Wyle Cop uphill, has also been closed to traffic.

Shrewsbury BID made the most of the town centre closure by setting up a pocket park in Shoplatch.

Shropshire Council has also used the closure to carry out its own work, to remove the need for a second disruptive closure.

On July 9 the authority started highways improvements as part of its £12 million Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package, which has also seen months of work on Pride Hill.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that High Street will be reopened to traffic at the end of the working shift on August 5, ahead of the Shrewsbury Flower Show on August 9 and 10.