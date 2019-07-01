Telford A442 to close overnight for clean-up operations

The A442 Queensway, known locally as the EP, will be temporarily closed overnight as part of the work, which will begin on July 8.

The council’s highways crews will join forces with its grounds and cleaning crews to undertake the work, which will be phased over four weeks.

Tasks will include gully cleaning, grass cutting, hedge cutting, tree works, litter picking, road sweeping, street light replacements and repairs to the carriageway and roadside barriers.

As well as the A442, crews will be cleaning up stretches of the A464, A4169, A5, A518, A5223, B4373 and B5072.

There will be a number of temporary, overnight road closures during the fortnight to allow crews to safely undertake the work and minimise disruption to motorists. Most closures will be from 7pm to 7am.

Work is expected to run until July 31. Full details can be found at bit.ly/2WQDVWd