RAF Cosford Air Show: How to get there and where to park

Motorists have been issued with advice if travelling to the show and on roads in the area as a number of roads, footpaths and businesses are set to be closed.

Travelling to the Air Show by Car

RAF Cosford is located just off the A41, approximately 1 mile south of junction 3 of the M54.

Anyone using a SatNav is asked to use the postcode TF11 8UP and follow the Air Show direction signs on the approach to the airfield.

Car Parking

Car parking is on grass, although there are a limited number of spaces on hard standing reserved for disabled drivers.

For more information regarding disabled parking please visit the website.

Offsite Car Parking

There is a limited amount of off-base car parking to the North East of the airfield.

Travel advise has been issued ahead of today's Cosford Air Show

Road closures

From 6.30am to 12pm, vehicles travelling north on the A41 will not be able to head east on the M54 at junction three and vehicles travelling east on the M54 will not be able to head south on the A41 at junction three.

A number of roads and footpaths will also be closed from 5am to 6pm, including Bowling Green Lane and its other extensions such as Old Worcester Road; Kennel Lane, Green Lane, the road west of the A464, Rectory Road and the footpath from Green Lane to Bowling Green Lane.

Part of Newport Road will also be closed from 11am to 6pm.

Residents needing access in or out of Albrighton via the A41 are being asked to use Station Road rather than Newport Road or Rectory Lane.

Other major roads in the area that will have restrictions include sections of the A464 and A41, Burnhill Green Road and part of Shackerley Lane, which will all have a temporary no stopping order.

One-way systems will also be in place on Long Lane, Old Worcester Road and Neachley Lane.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Cosford Air Show

A statement released by show organisers said: "We couldn’t deliver such a successful event and raise so much for charity without the amazing support of local residents, who have to deal with an interruption to the normal activity in the area.

"We are grateful for the cooperation we receive from local residents and that ensures that this popular event continues to go ahead each year.

"We would like to draw your attention to the impact that this year’s event may have on those of you who live and work close to the airfield.

"The air show traffic management plan has now been signed off by organisers, traffic management consultants and local police.

"In all cases, it would be helpful if you carry some form of photo ID that can prove your residence so that we can expedite your journey."

Profits from the day will go to Royal Air Force charities.