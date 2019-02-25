Shifnal bypass plan ‘no solution to congestion’

Listed as part of Shropshire Council's Preferred Sites Document is a bypass to be built west of the town in efforts to reduce traffic and road accidents.

In a meeting between committee members of Shifnal Matters, the group formed to fight the council's proposed plans - which also includes a huge employment site of up to 40 hectares and a further 1,500 homes built - the group produced a statement saying areas suffering from congestion such as Innage Road and Five Ways Island are still being used in the new route.

Plans for the bypass show a highway link from the A464 south to the A464 west, using a pass under the railway line to exit onto Priorslee Road.

A statement released by the group following a committee meeting discussing the bypass and future plans, said: "Shifnal Matters dispel the myths regarding the suggested bypass in Shropshire Council's latest plans for Shifnal citing them as misleading and providing no real relief to the current traffic problems.

"Planners have designed the route to go through a railway arch of insufficient width for traffic to flow in both directions and of insufficient height for larger vehicles.

"Additionally, the proposed single track road exits directly into the path of an electricity pylon, leaving Shifnal Matters wondering if the planning committee has even visited the site before putting this forward, highlighting the total disregard for the area and it real needs.

"Shifnal Matters feel that a realistic traffic assessment has yet to be done by Shropshire Council to determine where Shifnal’s traffic issues lie with the last survey being completed around 2014.

"Since this time Shifnal has seen a significant rise in development meaning an increase in traffic travelling through the town.

"Residents of Shifnal have confirmed that the roads are getting increasingly dangerous with many accidents and near misses happening on a weekly basis at all the key interchanges within the town."

The group recently handed more than 1,100 responses from Shifnal residents to Shropshire Council.

The consultation results are set to be published by Shropshire Council in May, before it republishes a local plan and then takes it to a Government inspector later in the year.

The next public meeting of Shifnal Matters will be on March 8, held at Shifnal Village Hall and will be held to inform residents of the town’s overall response and future plans going forward.