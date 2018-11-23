Advertising
Road near Newport disrupted by historic culvert collapse is open again
A busy road near Newport that was shut for over a month after it collapsed into a pipe is now open.
Greenvale, one of the main roads through Church Aston, had to be closed to the public in early October when a historic culvert swallowed up the road.
The culvert was not on any known maps and was thought to be at least 150 years old.
Telford & Wrekin Council workers have been investigating and repairing ever since, and today announced the road is safe again.
