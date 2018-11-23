Menu

Road near Newport disrupted by historic culvert collapse is open again

By Rob Smith | Newport | Transport | Published:

A busy road near Newport that was shut for over a month after it collapsed into a pipe is now open.

The road is open once again. Picture credit @TelfordWrekin on Twitter

Greenvale, one of the main roads through Church Aston, had to be closed to the public in early October when a historic culvert swallowed up the road.

The culvert was not on any known maps and was thought to be at least 150 years old.

Telford & Wrekin Council workers have been investigating and repairing ever since, and today announced the road is safe again.

