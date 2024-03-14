AI ranks Premier League's most handsome managers - and Midlands men impress the algorithm

The list, which compiles the Premier League's 20 managers, was created by AI software for AttractivenessTest.com, which uses deep learning algorithms to attempt to judge attractiveness.

The software gave each Premier League boss an X out of 10 rating, and compiled them in a ranking - and managers from the West Midlands or plying their trade here have cleaned up well.

See the scores in full below.

20. Chris Wilder, Sheffield United - 5.09 out of 10

The current manager of Sheffield United, Wilder came last on the list, rated 5.09 out of 10. While he came at the bottom of the pile here, we still think he's got the looks.

19. Unai Emery, Aston Villa - 5.32 out of 10

Aston Villa manager and suave Spaniard, Unai Emery, came 19th on the hottest list.

18. Ange Postecoglou,Tottenham Hotspur - 5.40 out of 10

Often stern-faced Postecoglou ranked above Emery and Wilder.

17. Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea - 5.40 out of 10

Pochettino was rated the same as Postecoglou, however, we suspect he may have ranked just above due to his lovely eyes.

16. Andoni Iraola, AFC Bournemouth - 5.42 out of 10

The debonair Spaniard ranked 16.

15. David Moyes, West Ham United - 5.46 out of 10

The 60-year-old West Ham boss beat a few younger managers to 15th - obviously, the AI loves a silver fox.

14. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool - 5.53 out of 10

We believe the bearded heartthrob was done a dishonour in the list by being ranked only 14th - we think the AI is biased against a bit of face stubble.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was also included in the list albeit a bit lower than we thought. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

13. Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton and Hove Albion - 5.61 out of 10

Roberto De Zerbi, the only Italian on the list, ranked at a respectable 13th place.

12. Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace - 5.67 out of 10

Austrian Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner nearly made it to the top ten in this list, obviously wowing the AI with his handsome accent.

11. Eddie Howe, Newcastle United - 5.68 out of 10

Howe missed out on being in the top ten by only a few points, falling behind a well-known Kettering-born hottie.

10. Sean Dyche, Everton - 5.75 out of 10

Gravelly-voiced Everton manager, Sean Dyche, is our first top ten handsome chappie. Well done Dychey, the algorithm loves you.

9. Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United - 5.77 out of 10

Handsome Haaksbergen-born Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag ranked ninth, with the AI noting his shaved head as a key factor.

8. Vincent Kompany, Burnley - 5.87 out of 10

The AI program loved the former Manchester City captain, ranking him as the eighth most debonair manager in the Premier League.

7. Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest - 6.00 out of 10

The brooding Portuguese manager who led Wolves to promotion in 2018 scored a very respectable 6 out of 10.

Former Wolves manager and current Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo also ranked on the list, coming in the top 10!

6. Marco Silva, Fulham - 6.32 out of 10

Another win for the Portuguese. Dark-haired hottie Marco Silva only missed out on the top five by a hair, but we believe he is a top five every day.

5. Thomas Frank, Brentford - 6.32 out of 10

The Dane Thomas Frank is the first top five handsome hottie.

4. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City - 6.85 out of 10

Josep 'Pep' Guardiola made it into the top five, a solid showing for the Spaniards who dominate the list with their rakishly good looks.

3. Gary O'Neil, Wolverhampton Wanderers - 7.20 out of 10

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil dominated on the list, jumping the scores up from 6.85 to 7.20 with his sharp jawline and lovely smile.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil ranked loved third in the list of hottest Premier League managers.

2. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal - 8.13 out of 10

What an amazing score! Arteta is officially the hottest Spanish manager in the Premier League.

1. Winner! Rob Edwards, Luton Town - 8.39 out of 10

Former Wolves full-back and interim manager and Shrewsbury Town loanee Rob Edwards officially ranked the hottest of the hot on the AI-driven list - the Telford-born former AFC Telford United manager is practically on fire with his hotness score of 8.39 out of 10. Very well done!

That's the list. However, no matter where you rank on the list, you're a 10 out of 10 in our eyes.