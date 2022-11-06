We asked an AI app to paint picture of famous Shropshire locations - these were the results

We downloaded one of the most famous A.I. Painting apps and asked it to produce a few well-known Shropshire locations to see how it squares up against reality.
A.I. painting apps work by analysing thousands of images to learn a certain aesthetic and an algorithm then tries to generate an image based on a prompt written by the user.
We asked the app Wonder to produce watercolour and oil paintings of Ludlow Castle, Lord Hill's Column in Shrewsbury, The Wrekin, Attingham Park, Shrewsbury Cathedral and Ironbridge.
The results are below, and we've included real photos so you can compare the A.I.'s artistic efforts with the real thing.
The Wrekin, Telford
Ironbridge, Telford
Ludlow Castle, Ludlow
Attingham Park, Shrewsbury
Lord Hill's Column, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Cathedral, Shrewsbury
It's worth mentioning that the A.I. app is primarily learning painting styles as opposed to simply sweeping the Internet for location information.
As a result, if you feed it a photograph, it'll produce an incredibly accurate representation.
As you can see, that's often not the case with written prompts, but I think we can all agree the technology is still incredibly impressive.