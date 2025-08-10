'I spotted high-speed UFO in the West Midlands - after watching back a video of my dog'

A man captured a mysterious flying object speeding past while walking his dog in the Malvern Hills on August 2.

Andrew Clifton, 40, was out with his five-year-old Labrador, Dash, when he filmed the unusual sighting.

He had been recording himself throwing a frisbee for Dash when an unknown object shot through the air at high speed.

Andrew neither saw nor heard anything at the time.

It wasn’t until he reviewed the footage later that he noticed the strange object.

After showing the clip to friends, they encouraged him to post it in a UFO sightings Facebook group, where it quickly amassed millions of views.

Andrew says “whenever I watch it, I can't come up with a full answer as to what it is”

Andrew, a change manager from Minety, Wiltshire, said: "It was such a strange experience.

"At the time, I didn't notice that anything had happened.

"It was moving so fast there was no way I could pick it up with a naked eye.

"But when I got home from dinner with friends later that day, I was reviewing the videos from the day and noticed something small.

"That's when I edited the video into slow-motion and saw the object in full force for the first time."

Andrew later posted the video on Facebook, where members of the UFO community flooded the comments with questions.

The discussion grew even larger when the clip was shared on X, racking up more than seven million views.

Some viewers, convinced by the object’s speed, believe it must be extraterrestrial, while others remain sceptical.

Andrew said: "I'm not someone who is a super big believer but I do think we shouldn't assume that there is nothing out there.

"So when my friend suggested I posted the video to a sighting Facebook group, I thought it would start a fun discussion, but I had no idea how big it would get.

"I've seen some people suggesting it's AI, but I can promise you the only editing I did was to slow the footage down.

"Personally, I think it's more likely to be some sort of military equipment that we don't know about.

"But it's true that whenever I watch it, I can't come up with a full answer as to what it is."