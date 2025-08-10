A Powys town councillor has been appointed as the second representative on the Geopark committee.

Councillor Jamie Jones will represent Llandrindod Wells Town Council on the group.

The geology of the area around Llandrindod and Builth Wells is astounding and unique, capturing life and environments around a volcanic island from 460 million years ago.

The geology has also shaped the biodiversity, history and culture of the area, and still does today. The Heart of Wales Geopark exists to help understand this extraordinary lost world and its modern impacts.

Councillor Jones told the town council in June that he had been approached about becoming a second representative.

Town clerk Jane Johnston followed it up and the Geopark leaders are very happy for Councillor Jones to join as a second town council representative.

Councillor Sian Meredudd already represents the council on the group.

Town councillors unanimously agreed to appoint Councillor Jones for the role.