These are the social media accounts most Brits are wanting to remove themselves from

Thousands of people are looking to get rid of apps such as Instagram and Facebook

That's according to cybersecurity experts at VPNOverview.com who have researched the number of monthly Google searches in the UK to delete social media profiles and other accounts.

The study found that Brits want to detox from Instagram the most, with more than 321,000 searches a month from users wishing to get rid of their accounts.

Facebook, which like Instagram is owned by Meta, was second with more than 82,000 monthly searches to delete accounts.

The news comes off the back of Facebook seeing its first-ever decline in the number of daily users on the platform at the end of last year, and a one per cent revenue decline in the second quarter of 2022.

One dating app made the top 10, with 23,000 searches from people seeking to delete their Plenty of Fish Accounts,

The top 10 accounts people in the UK want to delete, based on average monthly searches, are:

Instagram - 321,000 Facebook - 82,000 Snapchat - 73,000 Google - 50,000 Plenty of Fish - 23,000 Twitter - 18,000 Reddit - 14,000 Amazon - 13,000 Kik - 12,000 TikTok - 8,800

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from VPNOverview said: “It’s interesting to see the contrast of platforms on the list, and how it’s not just social media that people want a cleanse from following controversies around privacy and data collection.