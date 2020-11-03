Data from Covid-19 symptom tracking app puts R value at around 1 – expert

People in masks

The R number of coronavirus transmission is falling and may be around 1, an expert has claimed.

New data from the Covid Symptom Tracker app, which is run by King’s College London (KCL), suggests there has been a slight drop in new Covid-19 infections across England, Wales and Scotland.

Professor Tim Spector, who leads the app study, said on Twitter today: “More good news as the Zoe CSS app survey continues to show a plateauing and slight fall in new cases in England, Wales and Scotland with an R of 1.0.”

He added that the reason the NHS is concerned is because “while rates may be starting to come down in children and the younger adults – there is a slow rise in the over-60s who are more likely to go to hospital – so we can’t relax”.

R, which stands for reproduction number, represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but if it goes below 1, it means the outbreak is shrinking.

More good news as the Zoe CSS app survey continues to show a plateauing and slight fall in new cases in England Wales and Scotland with an R of 1.0 – cases still increasing in the south from a lower base. Use the app to stay ahead ! pic.twitter.com/KITxK6NopG — Tim Spector (@timspector) November 3, 2020

The data from KCL’s symptom tracker app appears to differ from the figures published last Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which estimates R to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

The figure is slightly lower than Sage’s official estimate from the previous week, which stood at between 1.2 and 1.4.

A Government adviser said that while the R number appears to be falling, it is still above 1 – which means “we are still looking at a growing epidemic”.

The official estimate also differs from one put forward by Imperial College London as part of the REACT-1 study last week, which is around 1.6 for England.

Meanwhile, KCL said that the data from its app suggests the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the UK is steadily increasing, but it is “not surging as other sources have suggested”.

This data is based on around a million weekly users self-reporting symptoms and swab test results.

The estimate comes as Boris Johnson told the Cabinet on Tuesday there is “light ahead” in the battle against coronavirus.