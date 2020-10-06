Bose and other rival audio brands disappear from Apple store

Bose headphones

Rival headphones and wireless speakers have disappeared from Apple’s online store amid reports the tech giant is planning to launch its own new audio product.

The iPhone maker had previously sold audio devices made by Bose, Sonos and Logitech’s Ultimate Ears, but at present only Apple-owned brands can be found.

A cached page shows that a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones were seen on Apple.com on September 16 but now the web page says “the product you’re looking for is no longer available”.

Message on Apple’s website informing customers a Bose product is no longer available through its website (Apple/PA)

Bose – which closed all its own physical stores across the UK earlier this year – confirmed to the PA news agency that its products are not sold through Apple.

It comes after Bloomberg reported that staff within Apple’s physical retail stores were asked to remove the products from shelves in recent days.

Apple’s current audio offering consists of its wireless AirPods, its HomePod smart speaker, as well as Beats products, which the company acquired in 2014.

The only other audio device not made by Apple still for sale is a conference room speaker that plugs into the iPhone, made by Pioneer, though this does not compete with any of Apple’s products.