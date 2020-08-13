Lockdown sparks big increase in vlogging, report suggests

Living in lockdown saw more people turn to vlogging as a way to be creative at home, new research suggests.

According to a study by tech giant Sony, half of Britons created video content for social media more than three times a week during lockdown, an increase of 20%.

And despite such activity being traditionally seen as one for young people, the research found that the highest uptake in video creation was among the over-55s, rising 27% compared with pre-lockdown figures.

The research also highlighted a rise in general online video consumption, with 60% of 18 to 24-year-olds saying they watched more YouTube videos during lockdown.

One in five in that age group said they are now posting video content online at least once a day.

Figures from communications regulator Ofcom released in June showed that time spent online during lockdown increased drastically, with its study suggesting that UK adults are now spending more than a quarter of their waking lives online.

Will lockdown leave a lasting legacy on our digital habits? Our study found: ?‍? People spent a quarter of their waking lives online? Social media use increased to 1 hour 8 mins a day? Twice as many people used video calling Find out more: https://t.co/T8l1yHQLlC pic.twitter.com/11joIcceEG — Ofcom (@Ofcom) August 12, 2020

According to the watchdog’s report, UK visitors to video-sharing app TikTok more than doubled – from 5.4 million in January to 12.9 million in April.

The rise of video-based social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok has sparked an increase in the number of people taking up video content creation either as a hobby or even as a career.

Earlier this year, camera-maker Sony also launched its first device aimed specifically at vloggers – the ZV-1 – further highlighting the increasing prominence of the industry.

Influencer and YouTuber Grace Victory said that, given how many people searched for new hobbies during lockdown, it is unsurprising that vlogging has become more popular.

“During difficult times, people will often turn towards creativity, so it is no surprise that people are turning to vlogging,” she said.

“Vlogging is a great way to connect with people all over the world and a fun, authentic hobby.

“I have been working on a video diary for the last few weeks detailing life since lockdown, and can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been up to.”