Should you buy… the Google Pixel 4a?

Google is continuing with its budget line of Pixel smartphones, launching the 4a slightly later than in previous years due to the coronavirus.

The tech firm has made a number of changes, notably squeezing the price down. But is it enough to lure more people across to Google-made smartphones with so many other budget alternatives out there?

– Look and feel

Google Pixel 4a review

The 4a stays true to the pretty consistent Pixel design form, making some notable concessions to keep costs as low as possible.

First up, it uses a polycarbonate material – not glass like the flagship handset – which is standard practice on Google’s cheaper handsets, meaning no wireless charging and a far less premium feel to the touch. The upside is, it helps keep the weight down, coming in at 143g, which is less than both the 3a and 3a XL.

It’s also worth noting that there is only one 4a size this year, featuring a 5.8-inch display, a reasonable amount to fit nicely in your hand as well as your pocket.

The biggest change is a move towards a punched-hole selfie snapper, which sits to the top left – a first for any Pixel smartphone. This makes the best use of the display’s estate, and Google have thrown in some funky backgrounds that disguise the camera, such as one which makes it the tip of a cartoon dog’s nose.

– Features

Google Pixel 4a review

Also as previously, Google is sticking with a fingerprint sensor instead of facial recognition technology, in another move to keep costs down – however, this works as a weird advantage during the current Covid-19 crisis given that face coverings are obstructing face ID.

On the back, a single 12.2 MP dual-pixel lens can be found, which is able to take exemplary photos – one of the Pixel’s strengths since day one.

A lot of Pixel’s photography power comes from AI technology, used across all its devices. With it, you can take some of the best shots in dark environments, as well as make use of the astrophotography feature for snaps of the night sky.

There is also Google’s recent AI-powered Live Caption feature, which works remarkably well at captioning anything as it happens, even your phone calls.

Unlike the flagship Pixels, the a-line continues to offer a headphone jack, so you’re not forced to fork out on bluetooth headphones.

– Performance

Google Pixel 4a review

The device runs on Android 10, and as Google runs Android, you can be sure the 4a will receive the purest take on the operating system and be put front of the queue for software updates.

Storage has always been a bit of a sore point on the Pixel’s budget line-up – Google’s generous offer of free unlimited cloud storage of photos and videos taken in high quality (note: not original quality) is a great proposition, but it can’t replace good old storage space in your very hands. Luckily, Google appears to have realised this, upping the 4a to 128 GB, so there is finally more space to keep a greater number of apps on your phone while storing photos and videos on the cloud.

Disappointingly, the battery capacity has dropped to 3140 mAh, down from 3700 mAh on the Pixel 4 and 3a.

– Verdict

Google Pixel 4a review

The Pixel’s budget line has made steady ground and the 4a is another confident step in the right direction, offering some premium features for a competitive price, particularly the outstanding photography capabilities, and now, improved local storage.

Each sacrifice – from losing wireless charging, to no facial ID – feels justified for the cost, without standing out as a huge compromise.

The Pixel still has a lot of competition among the ever-crowded Android market, but the 4a definitely deserves a place at the table.