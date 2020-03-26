National Theatre collaborates with YouTube to put productions online

National Theatre productions are heading to YouTube after the institution was forced to close.

One Man, Two Guvnors, featuring James Corden, will be the first production broadcast.

The theatre said it “is facing a devastating impact from coronavirus” but the screenings will be free.

Get the best seats in the house. We’re launching National Theatre at Home to give you access to theatre online. A selection of much-loved @NTLive shows will be streamed on YouTube every week, free for everyone. https://t.co/eq6uwTKpud #NationalTheatreAtHome pic.twitter.com/OHcyzDXLjp — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 26, 2020

It is appealing for donations to support the theatre.

Screenings, as part of National Theatre At Home, will include the stage adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre, Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, and Twelfth Night featuring Tamsin Greig.

Several productions previously screened in cinemas, as part of National Theatre Live, will be available to watch on the theatre’s YouTube channel from April 2.

Lisa Burger, the theatre’s executive director and joint chief executive, said it wanted to continue to create “challenging, entertaining and inspiring” work… “through these difficult times…”.

Advertising

Tamsin Greig (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We have delved into the National Theatre Live archive and curated a programme that’s varied, from comedy to new dramas to classics, so there is something for everyone to enjoy from their own homes,” she said.

“We will be streaming each production at the same time each week in order to recreate, where possible, the communal viewing experience and we hope this will be an opportunity for people to share their enjoyment together online.”

Productions will be screened live every Thursday at 7pm over the next two months and will be available on demand for seven days.

Information is available at www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home