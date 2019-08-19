New FIFA 20 details expected at Gamescom

Popular forthcoming video games Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and FIFA 20 are expected to be among those on show at Gamescom in Germany this week.

The five-day gaming trade show opens in Cologne on Tuesday.

Nintendo and Xbox are among the giants showcasing new products at the event, which allows fans an early chance to see and play the biggest video games months before their official launch.

FIFA 20 is expected to be one of the main draws of the show, with more information on the football game anticipated ahead of its release in September.

The long-running Call Of Duty series is one of the most successful franchises in gaming history, with the next instalment in the series due out in October.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the show, which will also feature an announcement from car company Ford, which has said it will unveil plans around its involvement in e-sports.

Last year, the firm became the first car manufacturer to unveil a new vehicle at the gaming convention.

Google is also expected to use the event to discuss its Stadia games streaming service, which will enable users to play games on almost any mobile device, and is set to launch in November in the UK.

A number of other high-profile forthcoming games are also expected to be previewed at Gamescom, including the Xbox-exclusive Gears 5 and Halo Infinite, and Death Stranding, the latest game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.