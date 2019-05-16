UK’s most photographic backdrop named

Brighton Marina has been voted the most photographic backdrop in the UK to take Instagram snaps, according to research by Google.

The tech giant analysed 80,000 Instagram posts from the UK using popular photography hashtags such as #dayout and #landscape to generate a shortlist and put them to a vote with 2,000 people.

Brighton’s yacht harbour came in ahead of Oxford University, though London dominated much of the top 10, with Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus taking four of the spots.

Tower Bridge came in at number three, making it the most popular spot in the capital (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The best backdrops are those that are instantly recognisable, like London’s or UK’s top spot, because this provides an exciting opportunity to capture an iconic landmark in a whole new way, your way,” said portrait photographer Linda Blacker.

“However, no matter how great the backdrop is, having a camera that you can rely on to capture a high-quality image first time, every time is essential.

“This is particularly important at locations with high footfall, like many popular landmarks, where you might only have one chance to take the perfect snap.”

Elsewhere on the list, Brighton Pier gave the English city another prime spot at number five.

Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge came in at number seven on the list (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol came in at seven, followed by Cathedral Square in Birmingham and the World Museum in Liverpool.

Google’s findings, commissioned to celebrate the launch of its new Pixel 3a smartphone, also revealed that 66% of people plan an outfit or a change of clothes to get the perfect photograph, while 54% said they would wake up early just to capture the sunrise.