New Call of Duty esports league confirms its first city-based teams

A new city-based esports league for popular video game Call of Duty has announced its first teams, with Paris the European representative.

The professional video games competition will include teams representing US cities New York, Atlanta and Dallas, as well as Toronto in Canada alongside Paris.

More teams are expected to be announced before the league begins later this year.

Esports has become increasingly popular and lucrative in recent years. Last August, the FIFA eWorld Cup at London’s O2 was watched by a global online audience of 27 million, and it was just one of more than 500 esports events in the last 12 months, with a combined prize pot of more than 100 million dollars (£76m).

Activision Blizzard, the games publisher behind the league, has already had success with another of its games, shooter title Overwatch.

Large audiences now watch esports video games competitions (Activision Blizzard)

The first Overwatch League held its finals at the Barclays Centre in New York last year, selling out the 20,000-seater arena in the process.

There have also been discussions about including the sport in future Olympic Games.

Activision Blizzard cheif executive Bobby Kotick said: “The upcoming launch of our new Call of Duty esports league reaffirms our leadership role in the development of professional esports.

“We have already sold Call of Duty teams in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris and Toronto to existing Overwatch League team owners, and we will announce additional owners and markets later this year.

“Our owners value our professional, global city-based model, the success we have had with broadcast partners, sponsors and licensees, and the passion with which our players have responded to our events.”

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game series in the world with millions of monthly players.

Pete Vlastelica, Activision Blizzard’s president of esports leagues said: “Call of Duty is a game that embodies teamwork and dedication and Call of Duty esports is a celebration of those pillars.

“We’re building this league for fans across esports, traditional sports and gaming alike – and we’re excited to partner with individuals and organisations who are just as passionate about our vision for the future of Call of Duty esports.

“Our early momentum for franchise sales has been strong as we welcome our first five partners.”