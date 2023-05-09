MP describes historic Coronation from inside Westminster Abbey

Simon Baynes MP with Penny Mordaunt

And he joined others in congratulating Penny Mordaunt on her role in the ceremony.

Mr Baynes and other MPs were seated high up in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, so they did not have a direct view of the service, but television screens in the gallery enabled them to watch all the proceedings.

Simon Baynes MP in Westminster Abbey

After the Coronation, Simon Baynes MP said he had the pleasure of speaking with Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP after the service.

He described as magnificent in her role as Lord President of the Council carrying the Sword of State.

Speaking about this historic day, Simon Baynes MP said: “I was deeply honoured to represent my constituency of Clwyd South at the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen on Saturday. The ceremony was a magnificent and moving event with beautiful music, much of it composed for the occasion, which conveyed poignantly the deeply spiritual nature of the Coronation as King Charles III pledged to serve and protect his people.