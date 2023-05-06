Shropshire's Jay Blades speaks of his 'honour' at being at the Coronation as county Lord Lieutenant plans to "use her elbows" to get a good seat

Jay Blades and the King (BBC/The Prince’s Foundation/PA)

Mr Blades, who lives in Ironbridge and hosts the BBC show The Repair Shop, was invited as a an ambassador for the Prince's Foundation which works to support heritage crafts and to pass skills on to the next generation.

The popular TV host told BBC News this morning that it is "real honour" for him to get the invite because "this is history."

He will be joined by a plethora of world leaders and top politcians at today's event.

He earlier tweeted a picture of his coveted medal saying that he "Just wanted to say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone that got me here and where I’m going today.

"I’m forever grateful."

He told presenter Sophie Raworth that it is "amazing to be here" and although he has been there a few times he has "never seen the streets so empty and so many police with white gloves on."

Famously Mr Blades repaired valuable items for the King when he was the Prince of Wales and appeared on the show to collect the items.

And he spoke of a kerfuffle when he touched the then Prince of Wales's shoulder.

"It's what happens when people meet who have similar interests. We could have talked until the cows come home."

Mr Blades also said he hoped he would be able to buy his seat in Westminster Abbey.

Also representing Shropshire is the county's King's representative, Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, who told BBC Shropshire that she was planning to get a good seat. She told the radio station that she went to the funeral of her late majesty Queen Elizabeth but was not aware that she needed to get there early.

She said she was planning to "use her elbows" to make sure Shropshire gets a good position for the momentous event.