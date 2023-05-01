Shops across Shropshire pulling out the stops for coronation window displays

Window display at the Rural Charity Shop in Shrewsbury

Replica Charles and Camillas have been created to adorn the front windows of premises in Ludlow, Oswestry and in Shrewsbury too.

Bunting is up and waving at the market halls in Oswestry and Shrewsbury too as traders get into the spirit of Saturday's big day.

Around 30 shops in Ludlow have had their windows adorned with Union Flags and Royal paraphernalia in advance of being judged on Wednesday. Paddington Bear has even made an appearance, too.

One of the around 30 window displays in Ludlow

A spokesperson for Poyners Events said Ludlow has done a grand job in preparing shop windows. They have also organised an exhibition of the events of Charles and Camilla's life in the Lady Chapel of St Laurence's Church in the centre of the town.

Over in Shrewsbury a Star reader reckons the Rural Charity Shop, in Whitchurch Road deserves the title of the best.

She said: "It's the best window display I have ever seen."

There is a replica King Charles sitting regally in the front window.