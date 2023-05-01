Rita Moir with her Silver Jubilee Mug and her latest, Diamond Jubilee mug.

Patricia Fairclough, 83, former Mayor of Wellington

Patricia Fairclough was 13 at the time of the coronation in 1953, and at school in Essex.

"That year it did nothing but rain, and I remember the school said they were going to arrange a coach trip to Pall Mall and I didn't want to go. I didn't want to stand in the pouring rain, I wanted to be at home at watch it on the new TV my mother had bought!"

Fortunately for Patricia, not everyone could fit on the coach.

Patricia Fairclough and her husband Philip received a card from the Queen to mark their wedding anniversary.

"Our neighbour had a great big stable, and he put the goats somewhere else and everyone arranged a party in the stable.

"To watch it on the television, and have this great big party afterwards was just incredible.

"We had a group of men who were in the armed services as our band, and they organised the drinks and had these great big barrels of beers from the local pub brought over on their bikes – I had never seen a barrel of beer before!

"And the food! Up until then, it was rationing, but it had eased by then and we had chicken, rabbit, vegetables and the most wonderful cake. It was the most magnificent party."

Selby Martin MBE, 91, from Shrewsbury

Selby Martin was a modern languages student at Cambridge University at the time of Queen Elizabeth's coronation, but made the trip to London to see the special moment live.

He said: "I was on the Mall near the Westminster end. I just remember seeing this magnificent gold carriage going past and her sitting inside, waving.

"The crowd were very enthusiastic about it, and I think they will be about King Charles."

Selby Martin

Mr Martin was awarded an MBE in the Queen's final New Year's honours for his community work, including his efforts to save the site of the 1403 Battle of Shrewsbury from being redeveloped.

King Charles presented his MBE recently.

"He was very welcoming," said Mr Martin. "He said well done on saving the Battlefield site. He had been briefed beforehand.

"I think the royal family are very important to our life. You can't rely on politicians."

Rita Moir, 85, of Whittington

Rita Moir was a 15-year-old and still at school when Queen Elizabeth's coronation was held.

Her father, Hugh, had bought their black and white television not long before the big day so that they could watch it.

Together with mother, Edith, older sister, Janet, and younger brother, Bryan, they gathered around the set to watch the momentous, historic occasion.

"I remember seeing the Queen and Prince Philip in the golden coach and I remember the people singing. There were songs like In a Golden Coach there's a Heart of Gold."

In the afternoon it was time to go and enjoy the community celebrations.

The family walked across the Castle Fields in Whittington to go and join in the fun in the grounds of Whittington Castle.

"There were sandwiches and cake," Rita said.

"All the schoolchildren were presented with a Coronation mug, which I still have."

Norman Angell, 88, of Shifnal

Norman Angell was just 18 at the time of Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

He said: "I was living at home in Shifnal and we didn't have a TV in those days, but a great friend of mine had one, so we packed into their house – there were 16 to 20 of us.

"It was thrilling, it was not very long after the Second World War and something only England could do. There were various celebrations on the day and we had a candle procession.

"I was working at the local sugar factory at the time; I used to belong to a dance club and we used to go to the village of Sutton Maddock. We went over there for the Coronation celebrations – and it was something very special because in those days we didn't really have a TV and you only saw The Queen in the newspaper or at the cinema on the news reel.

"Everyone got in the spirit of the day and we didn't go to work because it was a Bank Holiday. I have always been a royalist."

Norman Angell and his wife June will be raising a glass to the new King.

Commenting on the coronation of King Charles III, Mr Angell said he was going to dig out his Union Jack tie and wear something red, white and blue to mark the occasion.

He noted that his wife June will also be wearing something blue and she has lots of books on the royal family. The pair have just celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

"We are going to watch it at home, but on the following day my son has asked us to go to an afternoon tea event at Telford Steam Railway," Mr Angell added.

Brian Ladd, 88, Priorslee

A resident at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home in Telford has been sharing his memories of the last coronation, when he was serving as a soldier in Germany.

Permanent resident Brian Ladd was on active duty during Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

To mark the occasion, he and his fellow soldiers took part in a replica service parade outside the 13th century Paderborn Cathedral in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Brian Ladd while serving in Germany during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Reflecting on the celebrations, he said: “We held the parade at Paderborn Cathedral then had a big coronation meal afterwards. I remember it in particular because it was the only day we were allowed a beer with our dinner.

Asked how he would be celebrating the King’s coronation on May 6, he said: “I’m looking forwards to enjoying a beer with my lunch – just as I did for Queen Elizabeth in 1953."

Brian Ladd is looking forward to marking the King's coronation.

Brian served in the armed forces for more than 25 years and became a Warrant Officer, the most senior soldier rank, following his years of outstanding service.

He currently has his official warrant framed on the wall of his room at Priorslee House and has warm recollections of his military career.

He said: “I enjoyed being in the army, every day was interesting. I met many good friends during my years in service.”

Derek Gambie, 83, Church Stretton

Derek Gambie was 10 years old when Elizabeth II's coronation was held.

He remembers family arriving to watch on the Gambies' 9-inch round Regentone Consul TV set.

He said that day started when his "Dad sliced a couple of rashers off a haunch of bacon hanging from the ceiling and wrapped in Muslin to keep the flies off."

He added: "We then all settled down to watch the start of the Coronation and were enthralled by it all but when there was a break, Dad, Uncle Jim and me, went out on to the lawn to kick a football about whilst the others set the meal on the table.

"We had rice pudding and as always Dad and me fought over who should have the skin.

"It was all over by tea time and that was just a few sandwiches filled with damson jam or raspberry jam from up the garden and cups of tea or another glass of pale ale or stout. We youngsters had to settle for a bottle of Vimto.

"Next day, also a holiday, was sports day and me and my best mate Cliff Bennett achieved third place in the three-legged race and my share of the prize was a Ludo set."

Linda Fletcher, Newport

Chair of Newport History Society, Linda Fletcher, was four at the time of the coronation of Elizabeth II, and living in Wolverhampton.

While her memories of the event are foggy, she remembers very clearly her parents getting a new TV.

She said: "My mum and dad bought a telly specially for the day so they could watch it. That telly stayed from 1953 to 1967 and by then it was a real embarrassment because it had this tiny little screen.

"I do quite vividly remember at nursery being present with a commemoration booklet which had a little coin at the front of it. I remember quite vividly all of us being sat in a semi-circle.

"Mum had bought a printed tablecloth for the day, which had the Queen and Prince Phillip and crowns all over it. Being a very museum-orientated family, my sister took it to Avoncroft Museum for them to use in their pre-fab."

Bill Kerswell, 83, Picklescott

Bill was 13 at time of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and had actually met and spoken to her father, the late King George VI, when aged just four.

Living near Dorrington in 1953, Mr Kerswell remembers going around to his neighbour's home to watch the coronation on their television set before they headed to a party at the village hall for refreshments. But his memories of the Royals go back even further.

"I actually saw King George VI as a four-year-old while we were living in Cambridgeshire at a party for local schoolchildren.

"I said out loud that the Queen looked very old and people were telling me to be quiet. But the King said 'he is only a small boy'. I also met the late Queen when she came to Shirehall."

Proud royalist Bill says he will probably watch the coronation on the television.